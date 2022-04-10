Emerald Advisers LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.