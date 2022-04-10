Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $245,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 326,362 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 288,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

