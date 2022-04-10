Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 336,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 226,910 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AQUA opened at $44.99 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

