Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

PFIS stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.21. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.36%. Research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

