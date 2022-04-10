Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 150 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,707,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

KNSL stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.97. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

