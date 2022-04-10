Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 95 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,300.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,355.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

