Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $43,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.20 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
