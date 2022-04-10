Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

