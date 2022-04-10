Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.91

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$58.91 and last traded at C$58.84, with a volume of 1175152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.13.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.2199998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

