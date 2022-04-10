Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Haywood Securities

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,850.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.02.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.50 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.30.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.