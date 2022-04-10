Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded down $11.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.14. 1,819,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,033. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.95. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.39.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

