Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.10 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $90.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $488.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 177,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,959. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

