EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $127.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

