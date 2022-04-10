EpiK Protocol Market Cap Achieves $7.18 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $620,256.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.34 or 0.07612557 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,207.73 or 1.00117757 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

