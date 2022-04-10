Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to report $10.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.71 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. Epizyme reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $54.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,950. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.04. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 21.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares during the period.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

