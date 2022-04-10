ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

ePlus stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. ePlus has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,643 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after acquiring an additional 877,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,438,000 after buying an additional 693,850 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after buying an additional 574,780 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

