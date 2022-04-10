EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $29.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE EQT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,674,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,122. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

