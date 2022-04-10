Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NSANY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

