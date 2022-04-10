Essex LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

