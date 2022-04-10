Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 million, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

