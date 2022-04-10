Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $295.80. The company had a trading volume of 137,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,583. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.72.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

