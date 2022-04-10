Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $450,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.63. 3,421,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,754. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

