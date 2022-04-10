Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $590,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,529. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.80.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

