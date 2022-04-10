Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 152,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

NASDAQ:PFIE remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Friday. 98,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,527. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

