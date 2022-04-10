Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,179. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

