Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 55,227,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

