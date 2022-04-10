Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to “Outperform”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.