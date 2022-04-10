ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0567 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $331,517.04 and $116.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003743 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 229.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001130 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

