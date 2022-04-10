FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel Sells 1,207 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.86 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

