FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Insider Sells $7,316,865.83 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.86 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

