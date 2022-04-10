Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

