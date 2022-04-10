FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,199 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $63.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

