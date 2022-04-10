FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kroger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

