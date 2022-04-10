FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 7,203 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

