FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,310,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $196.84 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

