FDx Advisors Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $7,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $274.60 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

