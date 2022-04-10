FDx Advisors Inc. Has $807,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

NYSE MCK opened at $325.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.71 and its 200-day moving average is $246.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $327.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

