FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,620 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,940,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,504,000 after acquiring an additional 509,261 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,713 shares of company stock worth $22,694,212. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

ZM opened at $110.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

