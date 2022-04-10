FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $76.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

