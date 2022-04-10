FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

