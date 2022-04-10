FG Financial Group (FGF) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FG Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FG Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 721 3127 2742 159 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.59%. Given FG Financial Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 2.94% 5.21% 1.19%

Risk & Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.88 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,520.07

FG Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FG Financial Group peers beat FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

