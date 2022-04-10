Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.
About Fibra UNO (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra UNO (FBASF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.