Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

About Fibra UNO

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

