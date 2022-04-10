Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 650.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.