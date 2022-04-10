Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 76,125 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 79,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PEAK opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
