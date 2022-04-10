Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 76,125 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 79,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.