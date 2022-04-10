Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 78,083 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

