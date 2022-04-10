Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,262 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after buying an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,739,000 after buying an additional 499,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $148.72. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

