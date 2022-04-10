Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.
East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
