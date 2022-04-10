Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

