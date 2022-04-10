Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

