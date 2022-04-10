Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.66 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 482,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

CMS Energy stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

